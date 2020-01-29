Pueblo County cracks down on illegal dumping

PUEBLO, Colo. — From trashed TVs, torn up tires and foul furniture people have dumped in fields, empty lots and roadsides in Pueblo County have added up and leaders are taking action.

The Pueblo County Trash Task Force has come up with two solutions to address the problem:

Hire a task force leader

Put cameras in place at problem areas

“We’ve seen everything from bottles and trash and wrappers to full truckloads of shingles and building materials and tires and pieces of vehicles and even some hazardous materials and chemicals as well,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, who led the effort to create the task force.

The task force is made up of representatives of the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County and town of Pueblo West and it was created in 2019.

Ortiz said it is an obvious image problem, not only for the people who live there but for the people he hopes will.

“That is very unattractive to bringing businesses to relocate here and we’ve heard about it,” Ortiz said. ” Especially in the industrial areas where businesses tend to assimilate.”

Ortiz said last year they found for certain kinds of trash it was actually cheaper to pay the illegal dumping fine than to pay the fee at the landfill to dump it properly. That fee was increased and now can be up to $1000. Inside city limits, the punishment could include up to a year in jail as well.

The piles may be scaring away some businesses, but there is something it attracts.

“These piles are a detriment to Pueblo County not just because they’re a nuisance and an eyesore, but because they can attract infestation, trash, rodents, bugs that can spread disease and cause harm in our community,” said Ryan Tessman, the environmental health coordinator at the Pueblo County Department of Public Health & Environment.

Tessman has been named the one-person lead for the task force.

“We’ll be mostly surveying the sites, gathering evidence, cleaning some of the areas we’ve identified. We will be working on some community cleanups,” Tessman said.

Ortiz said they are working on a program with a non-profit to employ homeless people at minimum wage to clean up some of the sites, similar to programs governments have run in New Mexico and Minnesota.

The cameras are some of the most crucial pieces for this plan to work, based off of what Ortiz was told by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s often insufficient evidence to actually move forward with some of these instances where illegal dumping is occurring,” Ortiz said.

The task force started when groups of people volunteered to clean up dumping sites. They posted to social media to share their efforts, but shortly afterward, the areas were full of trash again.

Part of the task force will include education for where people can throw away or recycle TVs, appliances, furniture or other unique items.

“I think the overall goal is that we are strengthening the enforcement but we’re also trying to make sure that we are doing a better job—and I believe we can do a better job—of ensuring there are better resources to dispose of items,” Ortiz said.