Pueblo County Courthouse holiday lighting Tuesday night

Pueblo County Courthouse debuts holiday lights, honors first responders

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County is inviting the community to kick off the holiday season with a festive lighting event Tuesday night.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with a variety of activities for kids, including bounce houses, cartoon portraits, and first responders and military vehicles.

The county is honoring active military service members and veterans this year.

There will also be a fireworks show, set to music during the lighting, which will begin at 7 p.m.

The county said a number of community organizations donated to help with costs associated with Tuesday’s event, and raised $25,000.

A snowstorm that impacted many other areas in Colorado from Monday night into Tuesday did not make its way to Pueblo, so the event is not affected by the weather.

Still, anyone who isn’t prepared to stand out in the cold can warm up insie the courthouse rotunda, where they can see a nearly 35-foot tall Christmas tree, decorated with 3,500 LED lights.

Also on display, a gingerbread house graciously donated by Pueblo Community College.

The Pueblo County Courthouse is located at 215 W. 10th Street.

