Pueblo County Courthouse closed Monday and Tuesday due to water main break

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Courthouse will remain closed on Monday September 21 and Tuesday September 22, in order to give crews more time to fix the water main break.

According to a press release, crews are working long days to try and fix the problem, but the job is taking longer than anticipated.

Employees working in the Courthouse will continue to work from home or remote location. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office is reaching out to people directly to reschedule appointments.

If anyone has an appointment for those two days they can email their info to pueblomv@pueblocounty.us and a member of the staff will reschedule.

At this time, the Board of County Commissioner meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, 2021 is cancelled.