Pueblo County Courthouse closed Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Due to a water main break on the west side of the Pueblo County Courthouse the building will be closed to employees and the public on Friday, September 18.

Pueblo County Facility crews are working with the Board of Water Works and various plumbers to fix the break. Crews believe the break is on the west side of the building near Court Street and W. 11th street.

Work is scheduled to begin on Friday at 8 a.m. and continue through the weekend. During this time running water to the Courthouse will be turned off.

Pueblo County employees who work in the Courthouse will work from home on Friday.

The folks who have an appointment with the Clerk’s Office will need to email pueblomv@pueblocounty.us to have their appointment rescheduled.