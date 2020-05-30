Pueblo County Commissioners approve variance to reopen bars, malls, libraries, and places of worship

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Board of Commissioners and City leaders approved a variance request to reopen several types of businesses in Pueblo.

It’s now headed to the Governor’s desk where it must be approved before anything else can reopen.

The variance implements measures that are consistent with the Safer-at-home order and proper social distancing, while also providing relief to the local economy.

Pueblo County has asked to reopen places of worship, bars, breweries, wineries, indoor malls, graduation events, certain indoor and outdoor recreation activities, and libraries.

The variance also allows courts to move forward with jury trials as well as city council and county commissioners to make meetings available to limited members of the media or the public.

The document explains that Pueblo County has experienced a low rate of disease transmission. It also goes into great detail about how certain businesses should operate if they are allowed to reopen.

Since Pueblo County’s first case on March 12, has had a total of 18 deaths. All deaths have been in age groups 50 and above with 44% above age 80. Seven of the 18 deaths have been related to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The average number of deaths per week since the week of March 8-12, 2020 has been 1.5 deaths per week.

The variance was approved by Pueblo’s Mayor, local hospital CEO’s, Pueblo County Commissioners, City of Pueblo, and the Pueblo Health Department.