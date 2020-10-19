Pueblo County collecting unwanted prescription drugs at annual take-back event

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event on Saturday, October 24 for the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Pueblo County residents will have the opportunity to drop off any unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications at three locations in the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The drugs are accepted anonymously and will be disposed of in a safe manner. There is no charge for the service.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the following locations on Oct. 24 to collect unwanted prescription medications:

• Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

• Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th

Lane)

• Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

In a press release, the National Prescription Drug Take-Back was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to get unused or outdated drugs out of homes to they cannot be misused or abused. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, many individuals do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away, both potential safety and health hazards.

Items that cannot be accepted at the Drug Take-Back are needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

For more information about the program, go to www.dea.gov.