Pueblo County and City encourage businesses to apply for 5 Star Certification

PUEBLO, Colo. — Leaders in Pueblo are hoping to bring the state’s 5 Star Program to the city and County of Pueblo very soon to help businesses reopen.

Currently, Pueblo County is level “red status” which is severe risk. Levels are based on the number of new cases, the percent positivity of COVID tests, and the impacts on hospitals, and local considerations. Pueblo County changed from level orange to level red on November 19.

“It’s important that they will be allowed to open even on a limited basis that they would be allowed to do so. We obviously want to bring all of our businesses through this pandemic together,” Mayor Nick Gradisar said.

The goal for Pueblo is to get ahead of the state so that when state officials give the green light to open back up their 5 Star Program will be up and ready for customers to know which businesses have the 5 Star status.

An advantage of a 5 Star business Pueblo leaders said is that they can run at a level above the county’s COVID-19 level which means the potential for more customers in the door.

To become a 5 Star Business:

Tables must be 10 feet apart from one another

Reservation system

Protocols to check employees daily

Improved ventilation system

For more information about the 5 Star Certification click here. The state will only give one warning before the business will lose their 5 Star certification.

Pueblo leaders want to remind people that this program isn’t just for the restaurants or gyms.

“The advantage that you are going to be a 5 Star business is that you are going to be put in the newspaper, put on the website, it’s going to be advertising,” Councilman Mark Aliff explained. “You are showing the public that you are going above and beyond what the minimum requirements are to be opened and to say we are doing exceptional things to keep the public safe and to keep our customers safe.”

Pueblo officials want businesses to start the application as soon as possible. Business owners will be able to apply and download a template to fill out their safety plan on the Pueblo Shares website in the next few days. Pueblo County plans to send its business plan to the state in the next week.

“We need to keep people safe and we need to get these businesses back opened but everyday that we wait for these restaurants and these small businesses are not opening is just another day that we run the risk of losing another business and we believe with this five star program that we can open these businesses and keep the community safe,” Aliff added.