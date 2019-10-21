Pueblo Coroner identifies woman whose remains were found in suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner have identified a woman who remains were found inside a suitcase last week as 58-year-old Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia. The coroner has not released the cause of her death.

Police arrested 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas in connection to Cuevas-Garcia’s death. He is charged with 1st degree murder and a parole violation.

36 year-old Melanie Ann Cuevas was also arrested on charges of criminal impersonation warrant.

Pueblo Police have confirmed the victim as Anthony Cuevas’ mother.

This story will be updated as new information is made available.