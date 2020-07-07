Pueblo Cooperative Care Center rolls out mobile shower program

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Cooperative Care Center helps people in need access to food, clothes, and other services in Pueblo County. In 2019, they provided help to more than 32,000 people in the area.

On Tuesday, the organization unveiled its new Shower Trailer. A trailer that allows people who don’t have access to hot water, a bathroom, and toiletries a chance to use the facility for free.

The water works like an RV trailer and has a heater and A/C on board.

Big, blue and new! This big rig has a unique purpose. I’ll tell you about it on @FOX21News tonight at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/RBfzdbjHSL — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) July 7, 2020

The shower will begin operating Wednesday, July 8, and will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the Cooperative Care Parking lot at the intersection of 8th and Grand Avenue from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People who use the shower will be given towels and a clean t-shirt.

The organization streamed the ribbon cutting on Facebook live, watch below:

>>Tap here to learn more about the organization.