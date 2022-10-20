Pueblo Convention Center announces EV charging station

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Convention Center parking garage is now host to a new Tesla Supercharger Station.

The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) said Pueblo was identified as a convenient location for the new Supercharger Station along the I-25 corridor to meet the demands of the emerging trend in electric vehicle travel in the U.S.

According to PURA, there are about 50,000 battery electric vehicles on the road in Colorado, 60% of which are Teslas.

“Not only do we now have a place for Tesla drivers to reenergize their vehicles, but this will also allow travelers the opportunity to visit Pueblo’s downtown and enjoy local restaurants and shops in the area,” said Ralph Williams, PURA Treasurer.

The station is inside the Convention Center parking garage, and features 12 superchargers.

PURA also said that the move toward electric statewide transportation is one facet within the effort to meet the goals of the State of Colorado and City of Pueblo in reducing emissions.