Pueblo Community College mandates masks

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Community College announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25, that all visitors, staff, educators and students are required to wear masks on all college campuses and sites–regardless of their vaccination status.

On their Facebook page, the college posted the following alongside their mascot wearing a red face covering:

Throughout this pandemic, PCC has utilized guidance from the CDC, state and local public health officials to guide our college protocols. Based on current recommendations regarding the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, effective Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, all employees, students, and visitors at Pueblo Community College – all campuses and sites – will be required to wear a mask when indoors in gathering spaces such as classrooms, labs, libraries and study areas. We are adopting this practice to help protect the safety of our staff and students and to help us continue to offer in-person learning. Masks will not be required when walking outside or in a private office unless the occupant of the office respectfully requests it. Finally, please remember to stay home if you are not feeling well.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health director was asked by the Board of Health to draft an appropriate public health order for masking in schools. The director will be discussing with the public health medical director and superintendent to coordinate with schools.

