COLORADO SPRINGS — 911 Dispatchers can be the life-saving connection between law enforcement, fire crews, and medical services to someone in need. There is a nationwide shortage of 911 dispatchers and Southern Colorado is no exception.

Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo Dispatch share the same frustrations, there are just not enough people applying or willing to do the job. The pandemic made recruiting more difficult with people wanting to work from home.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and we’ve never been fully staffed, so it’s not a new problem, but I will say that I think COVID has changed a bit of the workforce and kind of intensified the shortages,” Colorado Springs Public Safety Communications Manager Renee Henshaw said.

Right now, Colorado Springs has 20 openings and Pueblo has nine. They also have more than a handful of employees training as well.

“And yeah, once in a while, my dispatch, the training coordinator, will have to work to cover some shortages. I’ve had to at times, but that’s not unique to Pueblo, unfortunately,” Pueblo Police Department Dispatch Manager Kim Jeffries said.

The national standard for 911 calls is to be answered in 15 seconds or less. For Pueblo, in the last six months, they’re averaging 11 seconds. In Colorado Springs, last month’s average was 34 seconds.

“Where we have that set right now is a balance of what we should have with balancing with the actual employees, that we do have,” Henshaw added. “It’s not actually where it should be and where we’re operating probably at about 50% of where we should be. So our minimum staffing on a swing shift is seven call takers. We should probably have 13 to 14 to be able to start meeting those types of numbers.”

Colorado Springs dispatchers say they try and get to the 911 calls first and will put the non-emergency calls on hold. They do have to put callers on hold because they just don’t have enough people.

Henshaw said she is constantly speaking with city council members and the mayor about the need for more 911 dispatchers. In 2020, call volumes went down but it is steadily going back up. In the first six months of 2022, Pueblo has answered 48,000 calls to 911.

“But trying to get people to realize when it’s appropriate to call 911,” Henshaw said. “There’s constant abuse of the system.”

These dispatchers want to remind folks that if you call 911 it is an emergency to save a life, report a crime, or fire. They urge people to call the non-emergency line to clarify the law, parking complaints, or to get information.

Retention is another obstacle these communication centers are facing.

“It’s a stressful job, and it takes a lot of multitasking and patience that some people just either aren’t able to accomplish in a short period of time or decide that it’s not for them,” Jeffries explained.

“It’s really about finding the people that get a sense of satisfaction from what they give back, that sense of service to your community,” Henshaw said.

If you would like to apply to be trained and work as a 911 dispatcher in Pueblo you can check out the link here. If you would like to apply to Colorado Springs, you can apply here.