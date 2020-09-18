Pueblo City Park Swimming Pool’s phone number spoofed to impersonate Black Hills Energy

PUEBLO, Colo. – The City of Pueblo is warning people after several Pueblo residents received a scam call from a City of Pueblo phone number impersonating Black Hills Energy, asking to pay a fake energy bill.

The number spoofed is a Pueblo City Park Swimming Pool phone number – 553-2662. The calls are not originating from a City of Pueblo phone number or being made by a City of Pueblo employee.

Puebloans are urged to use caution. The City of Pueblo can always make available the full name of the city employee calling and their department when conducting official business.

If you have receive a fraudulent call from 553-2662 – Puebloans are asked to ignore the call or hang-up immediately. If Puebloans receive a spoofed or fraudulent call from a City of Pueblo phone number, please contact the City of Pueblo at 719-553-CITY.

For any Puebloan who thought they were making a legitimate payment please contact your bank or credit card company immediately.

Puebloans can refer scam calls and fraudulent schemes to the following law enforcement agencies:

Colorado Office of the Attorney General: stop.fraud@state.co.us 1-800-222-4444

Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office: Economic Crimes Unit 719-583-6030