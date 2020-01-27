Pueblo city council to vote on Black Hills Energy agreement, election

PUEBLO — Monday night at 7 p.m. the city council in Pueblo is voting on three important things for Pueblo’s Energy Future.

An ordinance calling for a special election on May 5 of this year.

An ordinance allowing voters’ choice on whether the City of Pueblo can create a municipal utility.

An ordinance approving an agreement between the City of Pueblo and Black Hills Energy to prohibit the creation of a municipal utility.

This decision has been in the works for years, since September 2017 with preliminary talks.

The city of Pueblo even conducting feasibility studies to see if the city could handle the expense.

That study by EES Consulting concluded that replacing Black Hills with a municipal electric utility will save residents 10 percent to 12 percent in lower electric rates for 20 years.

For example, if your electric bill is $100 per month, you will save between $120 and $144 per year. They also say decisions about rates will be made in Pueblo, not in South Dakota or Denver.

If the decision is made to vote on May 5 and the ordinance passes, the service will begin in August 2020.

>> Tap here for: Phase 2 of the Municipal Electric Utility Feasibility Study that was completed in October 10, 2019.

