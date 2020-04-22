Pueblo cigar shop questions enforcement of ‘essential business’ operations

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has previously reported that pot and liquor stores are thriving during this pandemic, as the governor deems them an essential business. However, one local cigar shop shutdown by the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment (PDPHE) is wondering why they aren’t treated the same.

“Our customers are not really customers they are familly,” said co-owner of CD’s Cigars in Pueblo, Doug Hatton. “We can tell you the name of about 75 percent of the people who come in here.”

The family run shop on Union Avenue just celebrated thier 5th anniversary.

“To have a businesses here in pueblo was a dream,” Doug said.

Jenny Hatton Doug’s daughter is also part owner.

“Originally we closed down the lounge. So people couldn’t linger in the lounge,” said Jenny Hatton. “Then we moved to curbside. So you had to call the shop first.”

Even though there was only one employee working in the shop at a time and they were running products out to customers. The PDPHE shut them down. They gave them a notice that said: “non-critical business in operation.”

The Hatton’s said not only did it shut down their business but also their livelihood.

“Unfortunately, all of our bills are still due, rent is still due, sales taxes still due. still have tobacco taxes due,” Jenny said.

They’re now closed because if they stay open it’s a $1,800 fine and a year in county jail. The Hatton’s wonder why pot shops and liquor stores are considered critical and they are not.

“The medical side of marijuana I can maybe kind of understand that, but the recreational side, especially, is where I have more of a, ‘why are they different than us, it is a recreational substance we are recreational, there’s not much of a difference there,'” said Jenny.

The governors office sent FOX21 a statement:

“Colorado is living through a global pandemic that is impacting the health of our people and our economy. We have to balance the needs of the public with public health and safety. None of these decisions are easy. We ask that all Coloradans comply with the order to protect those most vulnerable. The people of Colorado decided in 2012 that cannabis should be treated the same as alcohol and the state has taken steps to honor the will of the people and ensure the industry can continue to operate during this challenging time. Colorado has led the nation when it comes to cannabis and set up a model regulatory environment for the industry that we hope other States will follow.” Governor’s Press Secretary

However 3D’s Cigars believes there is no consistency when it come to enforcement.

“People’s biases can go into that,” Jenny said. “It’s a lot of muddy, unclear water, who gets to stay open and who doesn’t.”

FOX21 also reached out to PDPHE who said they are just following the governor’s executive order.