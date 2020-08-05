Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Throwback Fest to take place in September

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce announced The Pueblo Chile & Frijoles THROWBACK Fest will take place from September 26 to 27.

The Chamber says this year’s festival will pay homage to Pueblo’s humble roots and will scale the festival down to two locations for chile roasting and farmers markets in historic downtown Pueblo.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the following guidelines:

• No more than 175 guests allowed in any designated festival area at one time.

• Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter the farmers market.

• Separate entry and exit gates.

• Hand sanitizing stations available.

• NEW Curbside Pickup! Patrons will be able to place an order online with your favorite

participating farms.

ADMISSION:

The $5 gate admission will not be required this year, instead there will be an

online portal to “Donate” your gate admission and receive a coupon for $2 off any beverage.

Your donation will help to pay for the costs associated with maintaining the tradition of your

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

The Chili & Salsa Showdown will go on as tradition with commercial and home cook entries

with winners announced at the end of each category competition. Applications and more

information will be available online at festival.pueblochamber.org.

The Jalapeno Eating Contest will be cancelled this year due to the excessive amount of spicy

fluids most contestants exude during the competition.

Another local favorite event, the Chihuahua Parade will also be on hold until next year.

Union Ave will remain open for through traffic as the public is encouraged to eat & shop local while in the area.

>>For more details, click here.