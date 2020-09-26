Pueblo Chile Fest kicks off with coronavirus guidelines, curbside pickup service

PUEBLO, Colo.– During the 26th Annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles THROWBACK Fest there will be two downtown areas designated for farmers markets with your favorite Pueblo grown chile roasting on Saturday September 26 and Sunday September 27 from the hours of 8:00am to 7:00pm.

Patrons will be able to purchase their produce in a safe and socially distanced outdoor environment at two locations, the SRDA Parking Lot and S. Grand Ave. in front of the Vail Hotel.

Safety protocols will be in place and enforced by security personnel:

• No more than 175 guests allowed in any designated festival area at one time.

• Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter the farmers market.

• Separate entry and exit gates.

• Hand sanitizing stations available.

• NEW Curbside Pickup! Patrons will be able to place an order online with your favorite

participating farms.

ADMISSION:

The $5 gate admission will not be required this year, instead, there will be an

online portal to “Donate” your gate admission and receive a coupon for $2 off any beverage.

Your donation will help to pay for the costs associated with maintaining the tradition of your

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

The Chili & Salsa Showdown will go on as tradition with commercial and home cook entries

with winners announced at the end of each category competition. Applications and more

information will be available online at festival.pueblochamber.org.

The Jalapeno Eating Contest will be cancelled this year due to the excessive amount of spicy

fluids most contestants exude during the competition.

Another local favorite event, the Chihuahua Parade will also be on hold until next year.

Union Ave will remain open for through traffic as the public is encouraged to eat & shop local while in the area.

>>For more details, click here.

