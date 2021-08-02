Pueblo business hosts backpack giveaway for students of all ages

Geared Up Auto Care Employees offered free school supplies to Pueblo students of all ages on August 2, 2021.

PUEBLO, Colo. – A family-owned business in Pueblo is, for the fifth year, hosting a backpack giveaway for students who need supplies and support for the upcoming school year.

Geared Up Auto took care of the bill for 800 backpacks, each filled with supplies, for kids in their area. They held a giveaway event on Monday, August 2.

Andrea Higgens and her husband own the business. She says the event has grown over the years.

“We started off with 250 [backpacks],” Higgens said. “Every year, my goal was to double it. So, the last year we did it, we did close to 2,000 of them.”

Unfortunately, she said, this year the supplies she had hoped to buy were too limited to meet her goal.

“There wasn’t the supply,” she said. “Not to mention, for the 800 [backpacks] – it cost me close to what 1,000 would normally cost.”

The giveaway benefits students of all ages – anyone from kindergarten to college was invited to grab supplies.

“We’re just a family-owned, small business,” Higgens explained. “My husband and I both came from being lower class and poor when we were children. So, to get these kinds of supplies when we were kids was a little bit harder. We just want to be able to help any other family out there that’s struggling.”

This year, backpacks were stuffed with:

– Crayons

– Pencil pouch

– Scissors

– Eraser

– Pencil Sharpener

– Ruler

– Single subject notebook

– Folder



Higgens called it “heartwarming” to see kids get so excited over new supplies for the school year.



Geared Up Auto Care is located at 421 N Grand Avenue in Pueblo.

