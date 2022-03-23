PUEBLO, Colo. — This week, the Pueblo Police Department, along with Colorado State Patrol and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, were able to recover two stolen cars, make three arrests, and tow another

car.

One recovery was occupied by a man driving the car and a woman passenger. Despite the driver trying to

drive away, officers were able to recover the car and take the two into custody.

The man had a $20,000 drug warrant and a no bond warrant for assault, will face new charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. The female was cleared and released. This car was reported stolen through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office so participating deputies handled the case.

Both the woman and man each had two warrants for their arrest. The two were jailed and the truck was towed till proof of ownership can be established.

Officers also contacted a flatbed truck discovered to have no license plates, registration, or insurance.