Pueblo animal rescue asks for donations for animals displaced from East Troublesome Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — An animal rescue in Pueblo is working to help pets and livestock that are being evacuated from the East Troublesome Fire.

Coopers Companions Animal Rescue is hoping to get hay, dog, and cat food to evacuees and they are asking for the publics’ help.

42 horses were evacuated from a dude ranch in the path of the fire and now the animal rescue in partnership with several other Pueblo businesses is trying to get food and other resources up north.

“It’s just, I guess what America is all about, is helping everybody out, helping your neighbors out and so with that, I thought you know what could we do here? What more can we do? Because, we have the ability here to help out our neighbors up north,” Founder and Director of Coopers Companions Animal Rescue Suzanne Morgan explained.

It was a team effort to get all of the horses evacuated. Lander Creach along with 4 cowboys came to the rescue with a 24’, 30’, and 40’ trailer to get all the horses out at a moment’s notice.

“Finally, I feel the magic of social media,” Evacuee Laura Drotar said. “This could not have happened without Suzanne Morgan and Diane Brown. I’ll be driving up pet food and supplies this weekend with Suzanne, she’s organizing under Coopers Companions. Contact her if you want to help.”

The animal rescue is also looking for trucks and trailers to help transport the hay and food. They plan to take a load to evacuees on Saturday.

“There’s no place like Estes, it’s in our heart and in our soul,” Drotar said. “It’s part of us. I can’t let it go. I can’t get it all out of my head. I love our little place. I pleaded with Old Man Mountain one final time to stop this fire at his feet. We will see… Today will not be forgotten, and I have a new friend, his name is Lander Creach.”

If you are interested in donating, you can drop items off at Southern-Colorado Spay and Neuter – located at 1700 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005, Paws for Life – located at 800 N Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81003, or State Beauty Supply – located at 608 W 4th St, Pueblo, CO 81003.