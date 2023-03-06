(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will give an update on the Prospect Lake aeration project Monday evening, March 6. The meeting will occur at the Pikes Peak Regional Building from 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

The meeting will include a presentation on the proposed aeration project, which will focus on improving water quality in the lake and reducing the amount of algae growth.

Prospect Lake closed in 2019 and 2020 due to toxic blue-green algae blooms that caused fish in the lake to die.

The aeration project would force air bubbles into the water to introduce oxygen, which would then diffuse into the lake. This proposed project would also reduce the level of pollutants in the water and increase the number of beneficial bacteria in the lake.

According to the City, the project would install aerators in specific parts of the lake to improve the lake water quality with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

If you cannot attend the meeting tonight, it will be streamed online and an online public survey will be available following the meeting.

FOX21 will be in attendance at the meeting this evening and will continue to update this story.