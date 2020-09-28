Public input sought on potential new bus route between Trinidad and Pueblo

TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking the public to weigh in on its planned Bustang Outrider service between Trinidad and Pueblo, scheduled to begin in summer 2021.

Through Oct. 31, residents along the proposed route can fill out this survey to provide feedback on potential bus stops, schedules, and other aspects of the service.

“We want to hear directly from those who plan to use these routes to make sure we’re providing the best service possible and helping to improve transportation connections across the state,” said CDOT’s Director of the Division of Transit and Rail David Krutsinger. “The feedback we receive will give us the vital information we need to plan these routes in a way that it meets the needs of our rural communities.”

In addition to the Trinidad-Pueblo route, CDOT is proposing three other routes for implementation in 2021:

Craig-Denver (early 2021)

Telluride-Grand Junction

Sterling-Greeley (both summer 2021)

A virtual public meeting to discuss the options is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Virtual public meetings were held in July and August, discussing the options for all four of the proposed routes. The online survey is designed to complement the virtual meetings.

The survey is available here through Oct. 31:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Trinidad-Pueblo.