Public Health to establish a new location in southeastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – On Thursday, the El Paso County Board of Health approved the purchase of an additional location in southeastern El Paso County to assist with regional COVID-19 response and recovery.

“The key to our future success with this purchase is in co-locating and collaborating with partners, where we can provide a location for a variety of services to help our communities as we continue to deal with COVID-19,” said Dr. James Terbush, Board of Health President.

“As a local public health agency, we serve a large county, and one of our goals is to improve access to services across El Paso County,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “By bringing services into the community and meeting people where they are, it leads to improved health outcomes.”

Strategically located near the intersection of Highway 85/87 and Fontaine Boulevard, the new Public Health facility is intended to provide easier access for residents of southeastern El Paso County, including Security, Widefield, Fountain Valley, Fort Carson, and southeast Colorado Springs to a variety of services, including:

Assistance with economic recovery and food insecurity

Public Health services to support the community during the pandemic response and recovery phases

Emergency preparedness and response activities, particularly as it relates to COVID-19 testing sites and points of dispensing (PODs) for a future COVID-19 vaccine, and ample storage for POD equipment and other critical emergency preparedness items

Other El Paso County Public Health locations include:

Citizens Service Center, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road

· Southeast Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Office, 2948 East Fountain Boulevard

Fountain WIC Office, 97 Widefield Boulevard (ultimately the goal will be to transfer these services to the new location)

Purchase of this new facility is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act. An opening date has not yet been determined.

For more information and resources on COVD-19 response and recovery, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.