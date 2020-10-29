Public health officials investigate COVID-19 outbreak with Mountain Metro Transit

COLORADO SPRINGS — One bus driver and two other employees who work for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s fixed route contractor, tested positive for COVID-19. These employees have not been at work since October 26.

The City of Colorado Springs said in a press release Thursday, that other staff members who were potentially exposed to the virus are in self-isolation and are following testing protocol.

The El Paso County Public Health Department is investigating the outbreak, which is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days in the same facility.

El Paso County Public Health officials encourage anyone who has used Mountain Metro fixed-route bus service between Oct. 19 – 26, to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing if symptomatic.

The city said all Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening with products approved by the EPA for coronavirus disinfecting. Bus drivers and passengers are required to wear masks and teams are spraying seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords, and other high-touch areas throughout the day.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. For additional information regarding Mountain Metropolitan Transit please visit www.mmtransit.com, or call (719) 385-RIDE (7433).