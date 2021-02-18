Providers across El Paso County expand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Vaccination providers across El Paso County are expanding equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines through increased clinics this weekend. El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza, UCHealth, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers are simultaneously offering free pop-up equity vaccine clinics spread out over Friday and Saturday.

The pandemic has exacerbated long-standing health disparities. To achieve equity, deliberate action is needed. As COVID-19 vaccination efforts progress, it is critical to eliminate barriers to fair vaccine distribution. The state provides vaccines to support these events, with the goal of helping to increase access and reduce barriers.

“My administration is focused on making it easier to access this life-saving vaccine and getting more shots into arms as quickly and equitably as possible. We are proud the Colorado Springs community is answering this call,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza

In conjunction with the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce, El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza—with the support of many community partners—are offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic serving people of color, ages 65 and older this weekend. The event will be held at El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. US Highway 85/87. The clinic will provide 1,000 vaccinations, which will be by appointment only. There are still appointments available. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call (719) 374-8313. The call center will be open:

· Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Bilingual staff, translators, and ASL translators will be available at the event. For languages outside of Spanish, there will be access to a language support line as needed

· There is no ID required and no fee for the vaccination

“The goal is to meet diverse communities where they are and increase access to the vaccine by reducing barriers such as language, transportation, technology and accessibility,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “We are grateful for our partners, because, without their support, these pop-up equity clinics would not be possible. We value the collaboration of the El Paso County Vaccine Consortium and the efforts of our many grassroots organizations and volunteers to make mass vaccination clinics accessible throughout all communities.”

“Servicios de la Raza is proud to serve our Latino immigrant community in Colorado Springs and we thank El Paso County Public Health for allowing us to serve a community that struggles with disparities and is in need of access to care,” said Julissa Soto, director of statewide programs for Servicios de la Raza.

UCHealth

UCHealth—in collaboration with churches in the community, AgeWell Medical Associates and Southeast Armed Services YMCA—will be holding a vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 20., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

The clinic will provide 1,000 vaccinations, which will be by appointment only. UCHealth and partner churches – including Iglesia Nueva Vida – will be calling people age 65 and older to set up appointments.

“We know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to getting Coloradans vaccinated, and that’s why it’s important we bring clinics to our communities and make access to the vaccine as easy as possible for everyone,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

UCHealth is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, as vaccine supplies allow. Anyone can sign up to get on UCHealth’s vaccine list at uchealth.org/covidvaccine, but we also have vaccine hotlines available for those who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone. Those numbers are: 720-462-2255 and (Español) 844-945-2508. If you are 70 and older and have signed up for a vaccine through UCHealth but have not yet received a vaccine, please call the hotline.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Peak Vista is hosting an equity vaccine clinic to reach communities of color at its health center at Jet Wing later this week.

“Peak Vista’s mission is to provide exceptional health care to people facing access barriers,” said senior vice president of medical services, Dr. Joel Tanaka. “Peak Vista has been committed to equity since 1971, offering education and programs to help overcome access barriers to health care, such as cost, transportation, and so on. We don’t want to leave anyone behind in our efforts to vaccinate our community,” concluded Dr. Tanaka.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing (1815 Jet Wing Drive) on:

· Friday, Feb. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community partners are reaching out to eligible individuals who identify as Black, Hispanic, or Latino. These individuals are encouraged to participate. An appointment is required for vaccination. An ID is not required. Many individuals staffing the clinics are bilingual, and all materials are available in English and Spanish. Silver Key is Providing transportation for individuals who need a ride to the clinic and reservations can be made by calling 719-884-2300.