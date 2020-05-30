Protests demanding justice for George Floyd in Colorado Springs

(Photo: Courtney Fromm, FOX21)

Colorado Springs Police have now started to block off intersections around City Hall. (Photo: Courtney Fromm, FOX21)

Firefighters standing with bulletproof vests on behind the gate of the Police Station. Several things blocked or coned off. (Photo: Courtney Fromm, FOX21)

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protesters are gathering in downtown Colorado Springs calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

Protests are planned for 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m on Saturday.

Around 3:45 p.m. CSPD officers blocked off several intersections during the protests:

Nevada & Pikes Peak

Nevada & Bijou

Nevada & Kiowa

Kiowa & Tejon

The following tweet contains profanity.

Colorado Springs Police Department released the following statement:

“We fully support our community and their constitutional right to peacefully protest. The Colorado Springs Police Department believes in protecting the rights of its citizens to lawfully assemble and address their concerns, and believe they should be able to do so in a setting free from criminal behavior and wanton destruction.”

All public gatherings or demonstrations should always remain peaceful and non-violent. Threats to persons or property is not tolerated. Remain peaceful, and stay out of the roadways. #EPCDowntown pic.twitter.com/EodHgZssWR — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 30, 2020

Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, leading to the protests in cities across the U.S.

A group in between Nevada and Weber street. Now heading back to City Hall. #GeorgeFloydProtests #coloradosprings @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Y4f2T7Wq6z — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) May 30, 2020

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Chauvin, the former officer seen in a bystander video Monday kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Governor Jared Polis also comment on protests in Denver and said he approved a request to deploy the National Guard: