Protesters rally against stay-at-home order in California

SAN DIEGO – Protesters against California’s stay-at-home order gathered in downtown San Diego Saturday to express their frustrations.

“We need to get back to work,” one protester said. “We’ve all been good citizens, we’ve all hung in there, we’ve all done what they’ve told us to do and it’s time to get back to work.”

Large crowds congregated on the sidewalks, disregarding health orders restricting large public gatherings. Many also disregarded social distancing guidance, standing well within six feet of each other.

Other protesters drove along Broadway waving American flags and blaring their horns until police shut down parts of the road.

The San Diego Police Department said they are balancing the need to enforce public health orders with the understanding of the frustrations and uncertainty that people are feeling during the coronavirus pandemic. Though they noted it was a health concern, stating the protesters were putting their own health in danger.

“This is the most ridiculous, outrageous thing I’ve seen in a long time,” said one passerby, observing the protest. “This concerns me greatly. My daughter is immunocompromised. I look around and I see these people, it’s like they have no regard for their fellow human beings. I don’t get it. Where’s the morality and the ethics in this?”

Police said no citations were issued.