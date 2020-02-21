Protesters arrested outside of Trump rally in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crowd of about 200 protesters gathered outside of the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump.

Around 200 people are outside Broadmoor World Arena protesting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump arrival. The President will be speaking around 5:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/z5dBeN4v4Z — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 20, 2020

Anti-Trump protesters arrived in Colorado Springs from areas all across the state.

Anti-Trump protestors coming from all parts of Colorado. Some of them driving all the way from Durango to voice their concerns. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/QinwIm6D7A — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 20, 2020

FOX21 News Reporter Daniela Leon says Colorado Springs Police Officers came out to address protestors, who were obstructing traffic, and issued several warnings.

Things are getting heated. Some protesters blocking traffic. @cspd officers are warning them to stop blocking the intersection @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/u62FW1W560 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 21, 2020

Eventually officers arrested at least two people in the area of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road. Afterwards, another group of protesters confronted officers, and appeared to taunt them.

Those protesters were also arrested.

FOX21 crews inside the World Arena noted seeing at least one person removed several hours before the rally began.

We just saw one guy get kicked out of the arena, carried out by police. “Stand up or I’ll stand you up.” So far that’s the only disruption I’ve seen. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Q6yFcbJVnn — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 20, 2020

As the President spoke, a handful of protesters were removed from the rally, after they began chanting, “lock him up!”

This article will be updated.