Protesters arrested outside of Trump rally in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crowd of about 200 protesters gathered outside of the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump.
Anti-Trump protesters arrived in Colorado Springs from areas all across the state.
FOX21 News Reporter Daniela Leon says Colorado Springs Police Officers came out to address protestors, who were obstructing traffic, and issued several warnings.
Eventually officers arrested at least two people in the area of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road. Afterwards, another group of protesters confronted officers, and appeared to taunt them.
Those protesters were also arrested.
FOX21 crews inside the World Arena noted seeing at least one person removed several hours before the rally began.
As the President spoke, a handful of protesters were removed from the rally, after they began chanting, “lock him up!”
