Protest planned for downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protesters plan to gather on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for an event called, “No Justice, No Peace! March against Police Repression,” in Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the Facebook event, organizers say, “we cannot stop speaking up until the police in this country stop killing people–until the state and the city make meaningful changes to the way we deal with criminal justice, mental health, and socioeconomic issues like homelessness.”

Protesters plan to march through the Dine-Out Downtown event, according to the event page.

Last Sunday on September 27, about 100 people gathered at City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs afternoon calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Around 5:00 p.m., police declared the protest unlawful – issuing the following statement the next day saying, “unfortunately laws were broken during yesterday’s protest – such as the blocking of traffic/marching in the roadway.”

FOX21 will have a crew at the protest and will update this article throughout the evening.