Protest over Christopher Columbus statue continues in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Protests continued in Pueblo on Sunday calling for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue on Abriendo Ave.

Organizers of the protest previously told FOX21 they would gather every week until the statue is taken down.

Protests in Pueblo just getting started. People are trickling in. Protesters have been showing up for a couple of weeks now, calling on Mayor Nick Gradisar to have the Christopher Columbus statue taken down. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/8tB89dvTsN — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 19, 2020

Not nearly as big of a crowd compared to last week. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/7CwFeoxWL9 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 19, 2020

A week ago on July 12, one person was arrested for crossing the line that police set up to separate protesters from counter-protesters. At the protest on July 5, one person was arrested and multiple citations were issued.

