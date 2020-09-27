Protest against Grand Jury decision in Breonna Taylor case in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 100 people gathered at City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed by police in Lousiville earlier this year.

Protests continuing in major cities around the U.S. after a grand jury decided to not charge three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer was fired and is facing charges of wanton endangerment.

HAPPENING NOW: 100+ protesters are gathered at City Hall calling for justice for Breonna Taylor – who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky in March of this year. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/jmDc2Qznfi — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) September 27, 2020

The group is moving along the street on Tejon, be aware if you need to travel in the area.

Protesters are walking around cars and walking in the street down Tejon in Colorado Springs. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/ogoRClPzKO — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) September 27, 2020

Around 4:40 p.m. CSPD said this protest was declared unlawful.

Activists across the country pouring onto city streets — like Portland, Sacramento, and Lousiville — for another weekend of protest denouncing racial injustice and police brutality following the grand jury’s decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.

On Friday, Breonna Taylor’s family demanded that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges being brought against police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.