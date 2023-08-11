(PUEBLO, Colo.) — With school gearing back up, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is sharing tips with the community to keep children safe from online predators and identity theft.

PPD said technology makes it easy to find out where people live, who their friends are, and their hobbies and interests.

“This information can be used to steal a child’s identity or otherwise cause them harm,” said PPD.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said never to post the following information online: