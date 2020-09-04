Prospect Lake reopens for recreational use in Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is back open for recreational use following a nearly 12-week closure due to elevated levels of blue-green algae.

Since closing on June 15, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to conduct weekly water testing. It has also regularly treated the lake with an enzyme-based, non-pesticide treatment that helped consume the biomass and oxygenate the water.

“Prospect Lake is a special place for our community, and we can’t thank residents and visitors enough for their patience while the lake has been closed,” said Karen Palus, parks director. “Safety is our priority, and we are committed to addressing the long-term health of Prospect Lake so that closures like we’ve experienced the last two years aren’t the norm. Thanks to three weeks of encouraging test results, we are incredibly pleased to be able to reopen the lake to recreational activities, and just in time for the Labor Day weekend.”

The parks department will continue to regularly monitor and keep the community informed of current water conditions. It will also continue to apply the enzyme-based treatment, which was first applied in May 2020 and sought after blue-green algae closed Prospect Lake from August-October 2019.

Test results from the last three consecutive weeks were all under the acceptable recreational level for the toxin, which is 8 micrograms per liter.

A chart with all 2020 test results is listed above. It can also be found here.