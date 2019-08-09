Prospect Lake closed until further notice due to algae bloom

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs has closed Prospect Lake, in Memorial Park, until further notice.

Friday morning the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took a water sample from the lake and found it tested positive for mycrocystin toxin, also known as blue-green algae. “CDPHE will continue to test weekly until the bacteria clears up,” said Erik Rodriguez, health, safety, and environmental specialist with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

In the meantime, closure signs have been posted, the swim beach has been roped off, and the following activities are prohibited:

Swimming

Bathing

Paddle boarding

Annual permitted motorized and non-motorized boating of any kind including water activities like tubing and water skiing

Fishing areas are still open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove guts.

Blue-green algae multiply rapidly to form blooms and scums and are impacted by a combination of sustained hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted storm-water runoff.

Risk to humans can include skin irritation, flu-like symptoms, and gastrointestinal illness.