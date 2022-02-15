Prospect Lake blue-green algae problem to be addressed by city this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs says that it is working to address the blue-green algae problem in Prospect Lake.

City crews will be installing an aeration system in the lake this summer that will help solve a condition that contributed to the algae. In 2019 and 2020, the city had to shut down recreational use of the lake, due to the algae.

Because of the work, only non-motorized activities will be permitted at Prospect Lake starting Sunday, May 1. Also effective this summer, the lake will transition to a “Swim at Your Own Risk” model.