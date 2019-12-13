Proposed treatment facility causes uproar in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — A proposal to put a substance abuse treatment center in a neighborhood is causing many to voice their concerns.

After 32 years, a Ronald McDonald House off Boulder and Logan Avenue has been put up for sale. A plan is currently in motion to use the site as a women’s 30-day rehabilitation facility.

The agency behind the proposal, Crossroads’ Turning Points, Inc.

“This I’m not happy with that,” said a man who lives nearby, but did not want to be identified.

Many people living in the surrounding area got a notice Thursday telling them about the potential project and people are already voicing their concerns. The notice is asking them to submit their comments to the city by Dec. 23.

“I have three kids and don’t want them to face troubled people and the value of my house it’s simple as that,” said the man.

According to a city document, the agency is proposing to change the “use of the building” to a human services establishment. The site is zoned R-5/P (Multi-Family Residential with Provisions).

In October, the city planning staff determined the proposed treatment facility is of similar use as the Ronald McDonald house.

“Crossroads Turning Points, Inc. applied to the Land Use Review Division to change the former Ronald McDonald House at 311 N. Logan to a human services establishment. As part of the application process residents adjacent to the site were notified of the application and may provide written comments to the City by Dec. 23rd. Resident input will be used to help the applicant address any neighborhood concerns as they move through the review process before a decision is made.” Spokesperson for the city of Colorado Springs

FOX21 reached out to Crossroad’s Turning Point but haven’t heard back.