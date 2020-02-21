Property manager speaks out after Pueblo mother’s murder

PUEBLO, Colo — The property manager in charge of a Pueblo home that once housed the Jackson family, is speaking out about the trouble the family experienced – and what, she thinks, should have been done to help them.

The family was evicted last month from that property, prompting a fight between Greythonia Jackson and her husband Rashad, escalating, eventually to her death and a 2nd degree murder charge against him.

The property manager for the Jackson family shed some light on their life together.

“The house was squalor, there was animal feces and urine everywhere… the police told us it was just disgusting,” she said. “My thoughts are that they were squatting in a very cold house with two babies.”

Child Protective Services were called several times for the couple’s two children, one and four years old, and according to the property manager, CPS didn’t act.

Documents obtained by FOX21 News show Jackson put his wife, badly injured, in the alley, apparently thinking someone would see her and call 911. He pushed her out in a stroller.

“I remember pushing the children out in the house in the strollers, I can’t even imagine that,” said the property manager.

She believes, had Child Protective Services responded, this story would have a different ending.

“Had CPS done what they should have done I am almost positive [Greythonia] would still be here.”

The Pueblo County Department of Human Services responded Thursday by issuing the statement below:

While Pueblo County DHS cannot respond specifically to whether or not we initiated an assessment for any family due to confidentiality, we do follow a standard protocol. For Child Welfare in the State of Colorado, our process is we receive information through our hotline and then do a thorough screening of the information that we are provided in that phone call. This is where we gather all information that we can from the person or persons making the report (called a ‘referral’ once the information is completed). The referral goes to a RED team (Review/Evaluate/Direct), which is comprised of multiple Child Welfare professionals to assure it meets statutory requirements for intervention or to see if it is ‘screened out’ because it does not meet statutory requirements. If accepted for assessment based upon meeting these requirements, we then assign mandated time frames for an assessment to be initiated and contact made with families. Once assessment is completed, if necessary and appropriate, a case may either be opened voluntarily or through a Court Dependency and Neglect action. Spokesperson for Pueblo County

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com