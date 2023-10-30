(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The procession and funeral service for fallen Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs, and will be open to the public.

Prior to the service, a procession will take place from the funeral home to New Life Church and will include CSFD apparatus and personnel, along with a police escort by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The public is invited to line the procession route and a map will be provided by CSFD at a later time. Doors at New Life Church will open for seating at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the service will begin at 11.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, CSFD announced the sudden, off-duty death of Keese. The circumstances of his passing are not fully known yet, according to the fire department. Keese joined CSFD in 1993 and served for 30 years. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.

FOX21 News will live stream the service on Thursday in the video player above.