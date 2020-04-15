Private memorial held for Deputy Jeff Hopkins

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated in a private memorial for Deputy Jeff Hopkins with his family on Tuesday.

Earlier that morning, Sheriff Bill Elder announced that Deputy Jeff Hopkin’s death would be determined to be a line of duty death. The death was determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be due to respiratory arrest due to COVID-19.

Deputy Jeff Hopkins died April 1 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, who is expecting the couple’s first child in August.

Hopkins had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2001. Most recently, he worked as an intake and release deputy in the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide a full police honors service once the all clear is given to do so.

The Sheriff’s Office Foundation at www.epsofoundation.org has established a fund where donations are being accepted to benefit the family.