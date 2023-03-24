(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vigil will be held on Friday night, March 24 at Doherty High School’s softball field for students, staff, and families to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old Italian exchange student who was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday, March 22 on Barnes Road.

The vigil is only open to Doherty students, staff, and their families, and is not open to the public, according to Devra Ashby, Chief Communications Officer for Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11). The vigil is also closed to media outlets to allow the families to mourn.

“This week has been an incredibly challenging time for the Doherty students, staff, and families,” read a statement from D11 Superintendent Michael Gaal.

Police said the student was crossing Barnes Road Wednesday morning when she was hit by a black Jeep that allegedly ran a red light. The initial investigation also determined the student was crossing at a crosswalk when she was hit. The Colorado Springs Police Department said the vehicle’s driver remained on the scene, and no arrests have been made as of Friday.

In response, at a press conference on Thursday, March 23, the City of Colorado Springs announced that a school zone would be implemented on Barnes Road near Doherty High School, possibly in a phased approach if need be.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the Mayor and his city leadership team for their swift action to increase safety measures along Barnes Road and for the collaboration with law enforcement and their help,” said Gaal. “Our hearts and deepest condolences are with all families involved in this tragic loss of one of our students.”

FOX21 News will cover the vigil across the street from the High School on Friday night, to allow attendees the space to grieve.