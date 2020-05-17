Princess Premiere Party giving families a one-of-a-kind magical virtual interaction

COLORADO SPRINGS— The COVID-19 crisis is taking longer than expected and taking a toll on graduations, celebrations, and birthdays, but a local entertainment company is bringing the party to your home, virtually.

Princess Premiere Party is giving families the chance to celebrate their children’s accomplishments with virtual princess parties with live characters.

“We don’t shy away from what’s happening,” owner Rachel Fey said. “It’s more important than ever offer a way for families to have an affordable and magical interaction with their favorite characters.”

Sessions start as low as $15 for just 30 minutes.

“We offer the most time for the least money,” Fey said “Our virtual visits are personalized and focused on your child.”

Check out their Facebook page for their available characters.

If you’re interested email them at info@premierprincessentertainment.com.