PrideFest celebrated with motorcade in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Over a hundred cars and motorcycles joined in a PrideFest motorcade on Sunday, after the annual PrideFest parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorful decorations, flags, and ribbons decorated the cars and bikes, which were seen driving from Chapel Hills Mall the whole way to downtown Colorado Springs on Tejon Street.

“I’m a fan of the way it changed up. We still got a lot of love coming through the town from Chapel Hills all the way down this way – so it worked out well I think,” said LaTrisha Watson, participant.

Jessica Watson and LaTrisha Watson (participants)

“I know for a lot of people these are some of the times where they’re most open and available to be themselves, and so to at least have something where you can continue to maintain your distance, but also celebrate – is a really big deal,” said Jessica Watson, participant.

Gallery: