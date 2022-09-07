PUEBLO, Colo. — With a recent increase in reports of thefts from cars, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reminding residents to take precautions to prevent their vehicles from being a target for thieves.

Since August 7, PCSO has responded to more than 55 reports of theft from cars which have occurred throughout Pueblo County, from residential neighborhoods to public parking lots. Among the items reported stolen from vehicles are handguns, purses, clothing items, tools, sports equipment, electronics, and cash and coins.

“Many of the thefts could’ve been avoided if the vehicle doors had been locked,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Cliff Kindred. “We also remind people not to leave valuables in their vehicle, even if the doors are locked.”

“If a thief sees something inside a locked vehicle, they will break a window to get to it,” Kindred said. “The best thing to do is take your valuables out of the vehicle or at the very least don’t leave them in plain sight.”

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds people to keep their garage doors closed, especially at night. “While we are out taking proactive measures and we are planning special missions to try and fight these crimes, we ask that residents help us by not being careless in leaving garage doors open and vehicles unlocked.”

Here are some additional tips to keep your vehicle from being stolen or broken into:

Roll up all windows and lock all doors

Don’t leave a garage door opener in your vehicle

Never leave a key (even a spare key) inside your vehicle

Don’t keep paperwork in your vehicle that contains personal information that can be used to commit identity theft

Don’t leave a firearm or other valuables in your vehicle

Don’t leave money or spare change in plain view

Never leave the vehicle unattended while running

Try to park in well-lit areas at night

If your vehicle has an alarm, use it

Consider getting an anti-theft wheel or pedal lock device

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds the community that if you see something or someone that looks suspicious, call and report it immediately. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1. For non-emergent concerns call (719) 583-6250.