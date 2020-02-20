President Trump’s campaign rally opens to big crowds in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crowds of people began filtering into the parking lot of the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday morning, setting up camp – literally, ahead of President Trump’s planned campaign rally Thursday evening.
It didn’t take long, Thursday morning, before every spot in that lot was claimed.
Initially, doors were set to open at 1 p.m., but officials decided to open early, and began allowing crowds of people to start finding their seats at 11:30 a.m.
Those folks are gearing up for a long wait. The rally is not set to begin until 5 p.m.
Throngs of people are lining up to buy merchandise, others are showing off colorful outfits.
>>FOX 21 will livestream the rally when it begins.
This article will be updated.