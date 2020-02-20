President Trump’s campaign rally opens to big crowds in Colorado Springs

Crowds gather ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Colorado Springs on February 20, 2020/Mike Duran, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crowds of people began filtering into the parking lot of the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday morning, setting up camp – literally, ahead of President Trump’s planned campaign rally Thursday evening.

It didn’t take long, Thursday morning, before every spot in that lot was claimed.

UPDATE: The parking lot at the World Arena is at full capacity. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 20, 2020

Initially, doors were set to open at 1 p.m., but officials decided to open early, and began allowing crowds of people to start finding their seats at 11:30 a.m.

The doors opened early! People are finding their seats inside the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. @POTUS is expected to speak at 5 p.m. #2020election @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/IKyy67R0rL — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 20, 2020

Those folks are gearing up for a long wait. The rally is not set to begin until 5 p.m.

Here’s a look inside the arena where @POTUS will be in less than 4 hours. People are rocking out to music, wearing MAGA hats and talking politics. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/kWZLd0H1Cd — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 20, 2020

Throngs of people are lining up to buy merchandise, others are showing off colorful outfits.

Shelley and Bethany Perri from Arvada drove in last night to see @POTUS This is their first time to see the President. Bethany made her own outfit for this special day. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/3no4nBJCDR — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 20, 2020

