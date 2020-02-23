President Trump calls Kendrick Castillo’s father, expresses condolences

Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Rachel Short via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A few days after President Trump’s visit to Colorado Springs, John Castillo received a phone call from the commander in chief.

“We just had finished dinner and were relaxing and the phone rings and someone asks are you Mr. Castillo and I said yes I am, and would you have time to speak to President Donald Trump?” John Castillo said.

“At first I was in disbelief, I thought it was someone playing a joke.”

Castillo says the president called to express his condolences about Castillo’s son, Kendrick; Kendrick lost his life in May protecting his classmates in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

“We had a very pleasant conversation and he told me how he was heartbroken over the loss of our son,” Castillo said.



He says Trump invited his family to visit Washington, D.C. and NASA.

“He knew that Kendrick was interested in aerospace,” Castillo said.

The details of their trip are still in the works.