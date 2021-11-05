President Pro Tem Richard Skorman offers resignation from city council

COLORADO SPRINGS — City Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman formally resigned from the Colorado Springs City Council Friday, effective December 31, 2021.

Skorman won his re-election in April of 2021 for his second term serving Council District 3. The news release cites that due to unforeseen challenges from the pandemic, he made the difficult decision to leave to devote full-time to his business, working with his wife and business partner, Patricia Seator, to implement plans for full business recovery.

Richard Skorman was elected and served on City Council four times, from 1999 to 2007 and 2017 to current. He has been selected as Colorado Springs Vice Mayor, City Council President and currently serves as the City Council President Pro Tem. He also served as the Regional Director for U.S. Senator Ken Salazar from 2006 to 2008.

Mr. Skorman has been a faithful steward to Colorado Springs over the last 30 years and has served and chaired numerous boards, commissions, and land protection efforts, the release continued.

Mr. Skorman will remain on City Council until December 31, 2021, to finish the projects he’s working on.