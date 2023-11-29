(PUEBLO, Colo.) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Pueblo on Wednesday, Nov. 29, marked a significant moment as it was his inaugural appearance in the city, despite having visited Colorado on five prior occasions during his presidency. However, the reception to his presence was notably lukewarm among some locals, while others expressed more enthusiasm and appreciation.

In downtown Pueblo, a surprising number of residents seemed unaware of his arrival. Ignacio Martinez, speaking to FOX21, candidly admitted, “I didn’t know the president was here until 5 minutes ago… I honestly didn’t know until you told me.” His sentiments echoed a common sense of disengagement among many individuals regarding Biden’s visit.

Martinez, who is not a Biden supporter, further shared that the excitement that used to accompany a presidential visit had waned significantly for him.

“Nobody’s excited to see Joe Biden. I mean, they’re just not excited. Nobody woke up, pumped up to see Joe Biden,” he remarked, emphasizing the lack of excitement he felt in the city.

Nevertheless, amidst this muted response, some residents exhibited more positive sentiments.

Rena Vigil, a lifelong Democrat in Pueblo, expressed her anticipation at witnessing Biden’s motorcade, highlighting its significance for her personally. “I’ve never seen a motorcade….to me, that’s special. Even if it was just a few seconds,” she stated, waving an American flag along I-25 waiting for the President’s passage.

The location of Biden’s speech at CS Wind, surrounded by fields, and limited public access, made it challenging for many to show up for him. Yet, a handful of individuals, like Rena Vigil, stationed along the highway eagerly awaited, filming the motorcade on their phones as it passed by around 12:30.

Among those who showed support for Biden’s visit was Nancy Vigil, Rena’s sister, who held a sign that read ‘thank you.’

“I wanted to say thank you for the work he’s doing. You know, he’s got an enormous job and quite honestly, I believe he’s doing a great job,” she expressed, acknowledging Biden’s efforts.

However, contrasting views emerged, exemplified by Richard Rael, a Pueblo West resident, who despite not supporting Biden’s policies, recognized the significance of the President’s visit to Pueblo.

“To come to Pueblo, Colorado, which is it’s a hardcore, hard-working, you know, really honest people, blue-collar place… It’s a statement that he came here and saw these people,” Rael remarked, emphasizing the significance of the visit despite personal political differences.

The visit also held implications for Biden’s political future, especially with re-election looming in 2024. Recent polling by Emerson College showed Biden leading by 4 points over former President Donald Trump among Colorado voters, notably lower than his 14-point lead in the 2020 election.

Pueblo is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, one of the few areas in the state where Biden faced a loss in 2020. With the upcoming election, attention now might be directed toward these voters and their perspectives.

President Biden’s visit to Pueblo, while met with a range of responses from varying degrees of enthusiasm to indifference or disagreement, underlines the complexity of his standing among diverse segments of the electorate. As the 2024 election approaches, understanding and engaging with these communities will likely be pivotal for both Biden and his opponents in securing electoral support.