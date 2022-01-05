President Biden will tour Marshall Fire on Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will be in Colorado on Friday to tour the Marshall Fire.

The details of the president’s visit are expected to be released soon.

The fire started on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres in less than 24 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a houseguest believes the fire started at a shed on his neighbor’s property.

A total of 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire throughout Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

We will continue to provide updates on the Marshall Fire here.