President Biden will tour Marshall Fire on Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will be in Colorado on Friday to tour the Marshall Fire.
The details of the president’s visit are expected to be released soon.
The fire started on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres in less than 24 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a houseguest believes the fire started at a shed on his neighbor’s property.
A total of 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire throughout Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.
Marshall Fire related links
- How to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire
- Resources for those impacted by the fire
- Embers, like snowflakes in a blizzard: Fire behavior expert explains Marshall Fire
- Watch: Flyover above what many describe as ‘war scene’
- Photos: Aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield
- Marshall Fire is already most destructive fire in Colorado history
- Major Disaster Declaration approved for Colorado
- FEMA opens disaster assistance center, provides updates on help for Marshall Fire victims
- Drone pilot captures firefighters protecting homes from Marshall Fire
We will continue to provide updates on the Marshall Fire here.