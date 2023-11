(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Nov. 29, President Joe Biden is expected to visit CS Wind in Pueblo, the largest manufacturer of wind turbines in the world.

In April, FOX21 reported CS Wind’s expansion in Pueblo would create 850 new jobs, a project that is expected to double the production of wind turbines.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the President arrived in Denver for a campaign fundraiser.

