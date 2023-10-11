(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Second Annual Colorado Wave of Light is set to return to Colorado Springs this weekend and is hosted by Foreknown Ministries. The event brings together families who have suffered pregnancy loss while also honoring and remembering their children.

Losing a child in miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss is an indescribable experience, and finding ways to honor and remember them becomes an essential part of the healing journey. Foreknown Ministries

Organizers say this year will be bigger and more impactful than ever and is growing into a statewide movement where parents can come together.

The event will include a remembrance ceremony, memorial lights, a resource fair, and more.

Families will memorialize their children with pink, blue, or white lights “as a way of lighting the darkness in the absence of their children,” wrote Foreknown Ministries.

“Our aim with the Colorado Wave of Light is to offer a moment of unity and healing for families grappling with loss,” said Kelsi Cole, CEO of Foreknown Ministries. “It’s a time to commemorate the beautiful souls who have touched our lives, even if only for a brief moment.”

The event will be hosted at Focus on the Family in northern Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, you can click on the link above.